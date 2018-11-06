In retaliation, Farage argued the Prime Minister was delivering “a Remainer’s Brexit”, which elicited a ginormous eye-roll from the audience member sitting behind him.

The eye-roller has since revealed her identity and changed her Twitter bio to “I'm eye roll girl I guess”.

Farage was representing Leave Means Leave on the live debate show, which also featured Justice Secretary David Gauke, Shadow Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner and the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas on behalf of The People’s Vote.

More like this

A poll by Channel 4 and market researcher Survation revealed that a slim majority of voters in the UK – 54% – would vote Remain if the EU referendum were held again, compared to the 48% who opted to stay in 2016.

Advertisement

Survation interviewed 20,000 people online across the UK from 20 October to 2 November in the biggest ever independent Brexit opinion poll.