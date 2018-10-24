Accessibility Links

What does the nation really think about Brexit? Channel 4 to host live debate and reveal results of major survey

Krishnan Guru-Murthy hosts the one-off special unpicking the results of the largest poll of its kind since the 2016 referendum, with the help of politicians and polling expert John Curtice

Brexit ballot, Getty

Channel 4 is set to air a live studio discussion on Brexit, following an exclusive survey of 20,000 British residents that will reveal what the nation really thinks about the issue.

Advertisement

Brexit: What the Nation Really Thinks, airing Monday 5th November at 8pm, will be hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy in Birmingham, Britain’s most evenly split city in the 2016 Referendum.

Two years after the nation narrowly voted to leave the European Union, we remain divided. The deadline for the final exit deal is imminent, with disagreements over the Irish border issue and hundreds of thousands of marchers in London recently calling for a second referendum – a so-called ‘People’s Vote’.

Channel 4 will reveal the results of the largest independent survey on public opinion on Brexit since the referendum, as Guru-Murthy unpicks the results and interviews polling expert Sir John Curtice and various politicians from across the political spectrum. There’ll also be some input from the live studio audience.

The independent pollsters, Survation, have spoken to 20,000 people from every constituency in Britain.

Alex Gardiner, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor said: “This debate will stimulate important and insightful discussion with a wide variety of views from the panel and audience. Issues around Brexit now have a prominent position in the national conversation, with ever changing focal points.

Advertisement

“Channel 4 is well known for exploring challenging and political issues in a fair and balanced way and with this programme we want to help audiences understand the true sentiment of the British people.”

All about Brexit: What the Nation Really Thinks

