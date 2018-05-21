At the end of the show on Sunday 6th May, Marr told viewers: "I am going to be away for a couple of weeks or so... I'm having a small hospital operation and I will be back as soon as I possibly can, so be kind, please, to whoever is sitting in this chair next week."

At the time, Marr's agent said he was expected to "make a full recovery and will be returning to the airwaves soon" but added that the 58 year old and his family "have asked for privacy at this difficult time".

The kidney procedure comes five years after Marr suffered a stroke, which resulted in a nine-month absence from the show while he underwent physiotherapy to help him to walk again.

The Andrew Marr Show is on BBC1 on Sundays at 9pm