It was during Justin Bieber's emotional set that the BBC briefly cut to a clip of a uniformed officer holding hands with a group of young children and dancing enthusiastically in a circle.

Sure, the clip may only have been on screen for a second. But it was enough to make people pretty emotional.

This particular policeman wasn't alone in wearing his dancing shoes to the concert. The emergency services were clearly in a mood to get involved.

In fact, wouldn't this be an excellent clip to use as the BBC's new continuity screen?