10 O'Clock Live and The Last Leg recommissioned by Channel 4
Charlie Brooker and Adam Hills both get new series of their current-affairs comedies
Channel 4 has recommissioned both 10 O'Clock Live and its younger news-satire cousin, The Last Leg, with both shows set to return in 2013.
10 O'Clock Live, presented by Charlie Brooker, David Mitchell, Lauren Laverne and Jimmy Carr, aired its second series in early 2012, attracting an average audience of over 1 million. It had been widely expected to return this year – but the recommission, and the retention of all four stars, was only confirmed today by Channel 4.
The Last Leg, presented by Adam Hills with regular guests Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, debuted during the 2012 Paralympics as an offbeat round-up of the day's sporting events, but was so popular it returned as a more conventional current-affairs satire/chat show earlier this year. It is still running on Friday nights on C4 and will be back for a second full series.
The show made headlines earlier this month when Hills took American comedian Joan Rivers to task following her comments at the Oscars about Adele's body shape.
"How dare you make fun of one of the best female role models on the planet for the way she looks?" Hills said, addressing the camera in a rant that became a viral hit on the internet. "Adele is one of the very few women in pop music that I want my daughter to look up to, and you're making jokes about the way she looks when you're so insecure about your own face, you've spent more money on it than the producers of Life of Pi spent on that tiger!
"I've met Adele and she was lovely, and hot. You, Joan Rivers, have become a jaded, bitter old mole. Get a plastic surgeon to manufacture yourself a new soul."
The Last Leg will return to C4 for series two in the summer.