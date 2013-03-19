The Last Leg, presented by Adam Hills with regular guests Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, debuted during the 2012 Paralympics as an offbeat round-up of the day's sporting events, but was so popular it returned as a more conventional current-affairs satire/chat show earlier this year. It is still running on Friday nights on C4 and will be back for a second full series.

The show made headlines earlier this month when Hills took American comedian Joan Rivers to task following her comments at the Oscars about Adele's body shape.

"How dare you make fun of one of the best female role models on the planet for the way she looks?" Hills said, addressing the camera in a rant that became a viral hit on the internet. "Adele is one of the very few women in pop music that I want my daughter to look up to, and you're making jokes about the way she looks when you're so insecure about your own face, you've spent more money on it than the producers of Life of Pi spent on that tiger!

"I've met Adele and she was lovely, and hot. You, Joan Rivers, have become a jaded, bitter old mole. Get a plastic surgeon to manufacture yourself a new soul."

The Last Leg will return to C4 for series two in the summer.