Would Miranda Hart make a good spy?
The Spy actress may not be all that great at decoding anagrams – but she can still deliver a decent rendition of Heather Small's Proud
Published: Sunday, 7 June 2015 at 11:50 am
She may work for the CIA in new film Spy, but Miranda Hart isn't exactly known for her subtlety. Her eponymous BBC1 sitcom saw her galloping, face-planting and farting as her alter ego, much to the delight of the comedy's many fans.
Advertisement
However, her first foray into Hollywood sees her enter the field of espionage alongside Melissa McCarthy's secret agent Susan Cooper, so we thought it was high time we tested her skills in all things spy. See how well she got on in the video below (warning: there is a rendition of Heather Small's Proud. We couldn't resist.)
Advertisement
Spy is out in UK cinemas now
Miranda Hart: "It would be interesting to see Miranda and Gary with kids"
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement