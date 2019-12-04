Worzel Gummidge, played by Crook, can be heard saying: “Talking to humans is not allowed, and that’s the way it’s always been.”

The sentient scarecrow was first made popular by former Doctor John Pertwee, who portrayed the character in the original series in the 1970s and 80s.

The upcoming version, which will comprise of two episodes, boasts an array of British acting talent, including Zoe Wanamaker, Michael Palin and Steve Pemberton.

These two new hour-long episodes are titled The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook and The Green Man, and they will air on BBC One on Boxing Day and December 27th respectively.

The episodes were penned by Crook himself, who said, “I’m thrilled to be back working with the BBC and many members of the Detectorists team to bring Worzel Gummidge to a new generation of viewers and reintroduce him to old friends.

“Adapting Barbara Euphan Todd’s books into these two films has been a joy and I’ve completely fallen for her charming, irreverent scarecrow.”