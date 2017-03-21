Tonight sees the airing of the final episode of the current third series featuring Fiona Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Morgana Robinson and a special guest appearance that we won't spoil.

The fourth series is due to air in 2018 and, as usual, will see each episode set in a different location with a new story.

Shearsmith told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that it had already been written and will be just as ambitious and weird with one episode set in a hotel corridor and written entirely in iambic pentameter.

"Once we have filmed series four we will have made 24 episodes," he said. "That's quite a lot.

"It’s time for the neighbours at No 7 and No 11 to get worried again. We are delighted at the prospect of a fourth series and venturing into six more properties with a ‘9’ on the door. We do hope you will be there to join us, kicking and screaming to be let out.”

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning, said of the new commission: “Reece and Steve set their own bar ever higher with each series, they are consistently brilliant. “