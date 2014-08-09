Will Arnett confirms Arrested Development series five is "going to happen"
Just days after Netflix boss Ted Sarandos hinted at a fifth season, the show's star tells Jimmy Fallon the Bluth family will return
Hurrah, Arrested Development fans! After over a year of waiting and wondering, this week has brought us the strongest indication yet that Netflix have plans to make more episodes of the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning comedy.
First Ted Sarandos was asked by USA Today whether there were plans for a fifth series. "It's just a matter of when," was his tantalising response. Now the show's star Will Arnett - who plays G.O.B. - has appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show, telling fans, "It is going to happen, we don't know when, but it is going to happen."
A well-deserved drum roll, that. So, with a return for the Bluth family all-but-confirmed, when can we expect them back on our screens? Well, this is where it gets a little tricky. According to industry site Deadline, the fifth series doesn't look like it'lll be with us anytime soon with reports that creator Mitch Hurwitz is yet to pitch ideas and scripts to 20th Century Fox who produce the series.
Starring Arnett alongside Michael Cera, Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor and Tony Hale, Arrested Development ran for three series on Fox between 2003 and 2006, attracting a cult following as well as a string of awards. Cancelled by the network in 2006, the show was picked up by Netflix for a fourth series in August 2012 with fifteen new episodes launched on the online streaming service in May the following year.
The Bluth family's comeback attracted a mixed reaction from fans and critics, with Sarandos conceding it was a "fair criticism" that "the cast didn't appear together on screen often enough" thanks to each episode of series four focusing on one individual member.