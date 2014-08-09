A well-deserved drum roll, that. So, with a return for the Bluth family all-but-confirmed, when can we expect them back on our screens? Well, this is where it gets a little tricky. According to industry site Deadline, the fifth series doesn't look like it'lll be with us anytime soon with reports that creator Mitch Hurwitz is yet to pitch ideas and scripts to 20th Century Fox who produce the series.

Starring Arnett alongside Michael Cera, Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor and Tony Hale, Arrested Development ran for three series on Fox between 2003 and 2006, attracting a cult following as well as a string of awards. Cancelled by the network in 2006, the show was picked up by Netflix for a fourth series in August 2012 with fifteen new episodes launched on the online streaming service in May the following year.

Advertisement

The Bluth family's comeback attracted a mixed reaction from fans and critics, with Sarandos conceding it was a "fair criticism" that "the cast didn't appear together on screen often enough" thanks to each episode of series four focusing on one individual member.