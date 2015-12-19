Then this tweet emerged and everyone lost their cool.

Is life imitating art?

Sadly, no. Before you start screaming OH. MY. GOD. you should know that this snap was taken ten years ago, not all that long after the show's series finale. Look closely and you can even see a wedding ring on Cox's finger – she was married to actor David Arquette at the time.

Of course, that hasn't stopped the internet going into overdrive – Twitter could not BE any more excited right now.

Sorry folks, Monica and Chandler may have lived happily ever after but Courteney Cox is not Matthew Perry's lobster.