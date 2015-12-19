Why does everyone think Monica and Chandler are dating in real life?
There are some crazy rumours that these two are more than just, er, Friends
In case you clicked on this link in a flurry of excitement, I'm going to break the bad news right away: this rumour is probably not true. Sorry to burst your Friends fantasy bubble.
But that hasn't stopped the internet getting all excited this week as reports emerged that Friends co-stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox were dating in real life. According to US sites, the pair met up to talk following Cox's recent split from Snow Patrol fiancé Johnny McDaid and they looked to be a little more than, erm, Friends.
Then this tweet emerged and everyone lost their cool.
Is life imitating art?
Sadly, no. Before you start screaming OH. MY. GOD. you should know that this snap was taken ten years ago, not all that long after the show's series finale. Look closely and you can even see a wedding ring on Cox's finger – she was married to actor David Arquette at the time.
Of course, that hasn't stopped the internet going into overdrive – Twitter could not BE any more excited right now.
Sorry folks, Monica and Chandler may have lived happily ever after but Courteney Cox is not Matthew Perry's lobster.