Whose Line is it Anyway? heads to the West End
The 90s improvisation show will be revived for a limited two-week run on stage this summer
If you feel that the London theatre scene has been deficient in laughs over the last few years (as well as giant props, fictional foreign-language film dubs and loud miming) then you’re in luck – improvised comedy series Whose Line is It Anyway? is heading to London's West End for two weeks this June.
First appearing on Channel 4 in 1988, Whose Line? ran for 11 years and saw performers including Stephen Fry, Paul Merton and Sandi Toksvig attempting to one-up each other in a series of complex and often ridiculous improvisational games. (You can see some examples in the video below.)
The West End run (which will be from Saturday 20th June to Sunday 5th July) will bring back several regulars from the TV series including Colin Mochrie, Greg Proops, Josie Lawrence, Brad Sherwood and host Clive Anderson, and follows a stage version of the show performed at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival (though due to legal issues they couldn’t use the series’ title).
Apparently the new production will also feature several new games, and draws on elements from both the UK version of the programme and its long-running US spin-off which began in 1998, with series co-creators Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson also involved in bringing the project to the West End.
Series host Clive Anderson said of the stage show: “It’s great to be back in charge of the iconic Whose Line Is It Anyway? – joining up with some of the show’s most impressive improvisers to play many of its best loved games, together with some exciting new features, devised by its original creators.”
More like this
He added: “Expect all the fun of the television program – only this time live on stage!”
Tickets will be on sale from Friday May 15th.