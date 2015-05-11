The West End run (which will be from Saturday 20th June to Sunday 5th July) will bring back several regulars from the TV series including Colin Mochrie, Greg Proops, Josie Lawrence, Brad Sherwood and host Clive Anderson, and follows a stage version of the show performed at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival (though due to legal issues they couldn’t use the series’ title).

Apparently the new production will also feature several new games, and draws on elements from both the UK version of the programme and its long-running US spin-off which began in 1998, with series co-creators Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson also involved in bringing the project to the West End.

Series host Clive Anderson said of the stage show: “It’s great to be back in charge of the iconic Whose Line Is It Anyway? – joining up with some of the show’s most impressive improvisers to play many of its best loved games, together with some exciting new features, devised by its original creators.”

He added: “Expect all the fun of the television program – only this time live on stage!”

Tickets will be on sale from Friday May 15th.