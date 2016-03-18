Advertisement

Frank was played by Michael Crawford, who you may also know from...

Phantom of the Opera...

And that film Wall-E really loves...

The film's called Hello Dolly and the song is Put On Your Sunday Clothes.

But probably not Condor Man...

Frank was a little bit camp and known for catchphrases like "Ooh, Betty"...

...and "the cat''s done a whoopsie in my beret".

During the 70s every impressionist on TV – and there were a lot of them – used to do Frank Spencer, mostly by putting on a beret and a mac and saying "Ooh, Betty!"

Betty was Frank's loyal but long-suffering wife



Betty was played by Michele Dotrice.

Frank was well meaning but hapless; a one-man disaster area...

He was always trying out new jobs to support his family, and always losing them after getting into scrapes like this...

...and this...

Frank loved his baby daughter Jessica and used to sing lullabies to get her to sleep...

The theme tune to Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em was as brilliantly haphazard as Frank himself

Like Jackie Chan, Michael Crawford was known for doing all his own stunts. Look at this amazing action montage:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STM086bsTS0

And, at the age of 74, he'll be doing this for Sport Relief

Please give generously, Frank and Betty really need the money...