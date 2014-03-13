Rowdy relatives, an awkward boyfriend, and a gift-wrapped puppy – welcome to the Walsh family Christmas. This web series of five “home videos”, set between 1987 and 1990, provided the inspiration for the sitcom. All the family are here, including Dad Tony and his dreadful party tricks.

The Taste of Home: You’ve Been Christened

It’s 1990 and the camcorder comes out again for the new baby’s christening. But the lure of £250 from You’ve Been Framed proves too strong, and the Walsh brothers can’t resist meddling in proceedings. Another demonstration of the group’s uncanny knack for mimicking dysfunctional family life.

More like this

Dublin Stories: John and John

One of a series of Diet of Worms’ comic portraits of misfits and loners living around Dublin. After a chance meeting, two men called John Johnson forge a tight bond through their common struggles. The result is darkly funny and surprisingly poignant.

Dublin Stories: Cliona and Greg

Continuing their modern day update of Dubliners, Diet of Worms introduces us to Cliona and Greg, two James Joyce walking tour guides. Self-assured Greg’s ego gets a bruising when he’s up against timid Cliona in the Walkies Awards.

Adventures of the Puffincat

OK, this one’s a little strange. The troupe create their very own Soviet kids cartoon: the adventures of a bird-feline crossbreed called Puffincat. In the first episode, Puffincat bakes some delicious cakes. Expect dodgy hand-drawn sailors and accusations of capitalist greed.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes