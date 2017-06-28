"Expect to see Ed Westwick in some tight swimming trunks," BBC comedy commissioning controller Shane Allen promised.

Beesley, who reunited with Inbetweeners alumni Thomas and Buckley for the project, added: “It’s both an honour and a pleasure to be working with the BBC again on a second series of White Gold. I like to think of it as selling them a series two conservatory to go with their series one patio doors."

(It's hard not to think of The Inbetweeners Movie, which saw the boys head to Malia for some sun, sea and boozing. Will there be more deja vu as the Inbetweeners gang goes on tour?)

The team has been keen to return to 80s Essex for quite some time. Speaking before news broke of a second series, Buckley – who plays greedy and immoral salesman Brian Fitzpatrick – revealed he was completely on board.

"I really want to do another series," the ex-Inbetweeners star said. "The characters are very interesting.

"I’ve had a chat with Damon about where he sees the story going, and I think these ideas are great. It would be brilliant to show people these ideas."

Gossip Girl's Westwick will be digging out his shiniest suit when he returns as the slimy and confident Vincent Swan. But the charismatic salesman suffers a fall from grace in tonight's series one finale, losing his job, wife an home in his unrelenting search for professional glory.

Will he bounce back? Producers have promised that series two will reveal the results of his attempts to rescue everything with "one final gamble", taking him and his team at Cachet Windows ever-deeper into Essex's criminal underworld.

White Gold has been BBC2's biggest comedy launch of the year so far, and is second only to Peter Kay's Car Share on iPlayer.

The second series will begin filming in Essex later this year and will return in 2018.

White Gold is available on iPlayer now and will be out on DVD on 3rd July

