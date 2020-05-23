And according to Deadline, the order of a third season follows increased viewing figures for the second series in the US - with figures reportedly up 25% from the first run.

Announcing the renewal, president of original programming at FX, Nick Grad, said, "We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows.

"Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

The show stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch, while legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill makes an appearance in series 2.

Speaking about the second series, Demetriou told RadioTimes.com, "It’s from the minds of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and there’s nothing they can’t do.

“In series two you just get to know more and more about this world that they live in, and their house and their relationships. Lots more sex, lots more blood. What’s not to like?”

What We Do in the Shadows comes to BBC Two in the coming weeks - if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.