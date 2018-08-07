When is Maniac released on Netflix?

It has now been confirmed that Maniac will arrive on Netflix on 21st September.

The series will consist of 10 episodes, and is based on the 2014 Norwegian series of the same name.

Who stars in Maniac?

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, who co-starred in the 2007 teen comedy Superbad, will reunite as “two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry,” according to the show's official synopsis.

Oscar-winning Stone, who won the Best Actress Academy Award for La La Land, hasn’t had a starring small screen role since appearing as Violet Trimble in Drive, back in 2007. Hill is also better known for his big screen work, notably the Jump Street franchise and his Oscar-nominated performances in The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Moneyball with Brad Pitt.

Maniac brings together screenwriter Patrick Somerville and True Detective director Cary Fukunaga, and will also star Sally Field, Justin Theroux, Julia Garner and Jemima Kirke, Netflix has revealed.

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer was released on Monday 6th August – and based on the first look, Netflix is clearly preparing to play some serious mind games with this series.

Before the trailer was released, a number of first-look images were released during a Netflix event in Rome. In the teaser images, Stone and Hill's characters appear to be test subjects participating in the mystery pharmaceutical trial, dressed in identical grey jumpsuits.

There's also a snap of Justin Theroux in character – a picture which his documentary-making cousin Louis has commented on...