What time is Joanna & Jennifer: Absolutely Champers on TV?

The BBC has said the one-off hour documentary will air on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on BBC2.

Who are Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders?

Together, Lumley and Saunders are best known as chain-smoking Patsy and Edina from fashion BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. They played a couple of heavy-drinking high-powered career women in the British fashion industry.

Outside of Ab Fab, Jennifer Saunders is one half of comedy duo French and Saunders with Dawn French. The three-time Bafta-winning actor and writer has also starred in the likes of Shrek 2, Friends and Minions.

Joanna Lumley’s long list of credits include Sapphire & Steel, Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service and The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. She’s also known as a human rights activist, particularly for the Gurkha Justice Campaign.

What’s going to happen on the show?

No, we won’t simply be watching the pair glug champagne: Absolutely Champers will follow Saunders and Lumley on their visits to family-run vineyards and join seasonal workers as they get stuck in with this year’s grape harvest

And as well as exploring Northern France to find out what goes into a bottle of bubbly, the comedy duo will “dig deep and uncover things they never knew about their partner in crime” and “share never-before-heard stories”, according to the BBC.