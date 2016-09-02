They don't make 'em like they used to, do they? Well, if that's your catchphrase when it comes to comedy, you're going to have a very pleasant Friday night in front of the telly as BBC1 has made a new episode of its multi-dimensional polygamy comedy Goodnight Sweetheart.

The brand new episode starts seventeen years on from where the series ended and sees Gary (Nicholas Lyndhurst) stuck in 1962. Realising he has the opportunity to now see himself being born he meets his father and briefly sees himself as a baby before whatever strange physics mess that has trapped him in the past unravels and catapults him back to 2016 - and a life that he thought he'd left behind forever.