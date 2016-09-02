What time is Goodnight Sweetheart on TV tonight?
Here's what you need to know about the return of the BBC time-travelling comedy classic starring Nicholas Lyndhusrt
They don't make 'em like they used to, do they? Well, if that's your catchphrase when it comes to comedy, you're going to have a very pleasant Friday night in front of the telly as BBC1 has made a new episode of its multi-dimensional polygamy comedy Goodnight Sweetheart.
The brand new episode starts seventeen years on from where the series ended and sees Gary (Nicholas Lyndhurst) stuck in 1962. Realising he has the opportunity to now see himself being born he meets his father and briefly sees himself as a baby before whatever strange physics mess that has trapped him in the past unravels and catapults him back to 2016 - and a life that he thought he'd left behind forever.
Goodnight Sweetheart is on BBC1 at 9pm on Friday 2nd September and co-stars Elizabeth Carling as Phoebe Sparrow, Emma Amos as Yvonne Sparrow, Victor McGuire as Ron Wheatcroft and Christopher Ettridge as Reg.
The show is written by Laurence Marks and Maurice Grain. The show, along with all the other comedy revivals in this season, has currently been billed as a one-off - but would you like to see more? Let us know in the comments below...