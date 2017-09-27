What time is Bad Move on tonight?
Everything you need to know about Jack Dee's new sitcom on ITV
What time is Bad Move on TV?
The sitcom starts continues on Wednesday 27th September at 8pm on ITV.
Who’s in the cast?
Jack Dee (Lead Balloon, Live at the Apollo) and Kerry Godliman (Derek, Extras, Miranda) lead the new sitcom that also stars Miles Jupp and Manjinder Virk.
What can I expect?
Nicky and Steve discover that their kitchen has flooded and call upon her dad, Ken, for help. However, Steve is convinced that the source of the flooding could be a natural spring, and hopes this could be the answer to all their problems. Meanwhile, Nicky decides that it is time to take a more practical approach to their financial issues, and plans to earn some extra cash by walking a villager's dog. Elsewhere, rock star Grizzo turns up with some alarming news.
What actually Jack Dee happy?
Who knows? Well, us actually. We sat down with the stand-up to find out. And it turns out Dee is a big fan of laughing (really), particularly at Jeremy Hardy as well as Harry Hill and Reeves and Mortimer.