Who’s in the cast?

Jack Dee (Lead Balloon, Live at the Apollo) and Kerry Godliman (Derek, Extras, Miranda) lead the new sitcom that also stars Miles Jupp and Manjinder Virk.

What can I expect?

Nicky and Steve discover that their kitchen has flooded and call upon her dad, Ken, for help. However, Steve is convinced that the source of the flooding could be a natural spring, and hopes this could be the answer to all their problems. Meanwhile, Nicky decides that it is time to take a more practical approach to their financial issues, and plans to earn some extra cash by walking a villager's dog. Elsewhere, rock star Grizzo turns up with some alarming news.

What actually Jack Dee happy?

Advertisement

Who knows? Well, us actually. We sat down with the stand-up to find out. And it turns out Dee is a big fan of laughing (really), particularly at Jeremy Hardy as well as Harry Hill and Reeves and Mortimer.