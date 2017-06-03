The Keith and Paddy Picture Show finishes on Saturday 3rd June at 10pm on ITV.

What's it about?

The series sees Keith and Paddy, along with celebrity guests, recreate classic Hollywood movies in half an hour along with mockumentary-style behind-the-scenes clips. The five films they are parodying this series are Dirty Dancing, Star Wars, Jaws, Rocky, and Ghostbusters.

Which movie are they recreating in the last episode?

The pair wrap up the series with a tribute to Rocky, aided by celebrity co-stars Anna Friel, Marvin Humes and Andi Peters.

How did they make the series and who's guest-starring?

