What do you get when you cross Ronnie Corbett with the nation's pet lovers?
The 82-year-old comedian is set to present a new show, Ronnie's Pedigree Pals, about Britain's animal lovers for BBC1
Forget skits and stand up, beloved comedian Ronnie Corbett is set to front a new BBC show about Britain's furry friends instead.
One half of comedy classic The Two Ronnies will present a new BBC1 show featuring animals and ambitious owners who aim to enter their pets in best in show competitions.
Of his new show, the 82-year-old star said: "This series celebrates our nation’s love of animals which I share.
"Though I am finding the latest addition to my family a bit of a handful; he’s a very playful rescue dog called Baz, and this series will also be following his progress as he adapts to life in the Corbett household."
Six-part series Ronnie's Pedigree Pals will feature dogs and cats as well as miniature pigs and horses, camels and even a skunk.
BBC Commissioning Editor for Factual Features and Formats Alison Kirkham said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome a true national treasure, Ronnie Corbett, back to BBC One. Ronnie combined with one of Britain’s favourite passions, pets, feels like a real treat.”
Ronnie's Pedigree Pals will air on BBC1 this summer.