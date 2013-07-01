Of his new show, the 82-year-old star said: "This series celebrates our nation’s love of animals which I share.

"Though I am finding the latest addition to my family a bit of a handful; he’s a very playful rescue dog called Baz, and this series will also be following his progress as he adapts to life in the Corbett household."

Six-part series Ronnie's Pedigree Pals will feature dogs and cats as well as miniature pigs and horses, camels and even a skunk.

More like this

BBC Commissioning Editor for Factual Features and Formats Alison Kirkham said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome a true national treasure, Ronnie Corbett, back to BBC One. Ronnie combined with one of Britain’s favourite passions, pets, feels like a real treat.”

Advertisement

Ronnie's Pedigree Pals will air on BBC1 this summer.