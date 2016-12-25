Everyone was a bit out of sorts in the Brown household this Christmas. Agnes was fed up with the hassle of Christmas trees, so refused to have one. But with Grandad’s health a worry for everyone, it felt like there was something else missing apart from the tree.

Elsewhere, a blaze at Wash and Blow left Rory and Dino with nowhere to cut hair – until Mrs Brown saved the day.

What do you think of Agnes’ decision on the tree – or lack thereof – is she the Grinch or do you get where she’s coming from? And poor old Grandad, what will we ever do with him?

