Well done... Fresh Meat fillets 1.5 million viewers for Channel 4
The new comedy drama from the makers of Peep Show delivers healthy returns
Channel 4's new comedy drama, Fresh Meat, secured a tasty 1.5 million average audience for its first outing last night, an 8.4 per cent share of all those watching television between 10pm and 10:55pm.
The programme, created by Peep Show writers Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong, which follows the fortunes of a group of university freshers, pulled in a further 190,000 viewers to watch the antics of Jack Whitehall, Joe Thomas and Kimberley Nixon an hour later on Channel 4 +1.
Fresh Meat fought off "yoof" competition from Big Brother, which could only manage 1.32 million viewers, a 7.7 per cent share for Channel 5 in the 10pm hour.
Elsewhere, BBC3's new show, The Fades, began with a very healthy 732,000 viewers, a 3.1 per cent share between 9pm and 10pm.
The first show of the supernatural drama, about a teenage boy named Paul who is haunted by unexplainable apocalyptic dreams, was the third best performing free-to-air digital show of the evening - only narrowly beaten by a Tom Cruise film and a repeat of Benidorm on ITV2.