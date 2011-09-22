Fresh Meat fought off "yoof" competition from Big Brother, which could only manage 1.32 million viewers, a 7.7 per cent share for Channel 5 in the 10pm hour.

Elsewhere, BBC3's new show, The Fades, began with a very healthy 732,000 viewers, a 3.1 per cent share between 9pm and 10pm.

The first show of the supernatural drama, about a teenage boy named Paul who is haunted by unexplainable apocalyptic dreams, was the third best performing free-to-air digital show of the evening - only narrowly beaten by a Tom Cruise film and a repeat of Benidorm on ITV2.