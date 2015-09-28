Although that's about to change, according to producer Al Jean.

“In Springfield now, most people know he’s gay, but obviously Burns doesn’t,” Jean told TV Line. "We deal with that in two episodes. We actually do a lot with Smithers this year; he gets fed up with Burns not appreciating him and considers his options."

This isn't the first time Jean has hinted that Smithers' love life will play a big role in the upcoming series. He previously told Entertainment Weekly that the Springfield Power Plant employee would grow tired of the way Burns treated him and his affections for him would waiver.

More like this

"We have a show where Smithers realises he’s never going to get what he wants from Burns so he quits and falls in love with somebody else", explained the Simpsons producer. "The someone else is a character that Hank [Azaria] has done on the show before, Julio, who is a little like his character from The Birdcage."

Advertisement

How Mr Burns will find out about Smithers' sexuality remains a mystery, but it's certainly set to shake up one of the most interesting relationships the series has to offer.