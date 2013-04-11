Watch Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi in Vicious
See a trailer for the new ITV sitcom about an ageing gay couple who love a good argument
Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Derek Jacobi and Frances de la Tour make up the all-star cast of Vicious, a new ITV sitcom which you can see a sneak peek of below.
The show stars McKellen and Jacobi as Freddie and Stuart, an ageing gay couple who’ve lived together in a small Covent Garden flat for 50 years, and whose lives now consist of reading, walking their dog and bickering.
De la Tour appears in the sitcom as Freddie and Stuart’s best friend Violet, and the cast is rounded out by Misfits actor Iwan Rheon as Ash, their new neighbour.
"ITV is thrilled this exciting and bold sitcom, with stellar performers and writing talent is to join the increasing slate of new-look comedy shows on the channel," said ITV’s Myfanwy Moore.
While Vicious doesn’t currently have an official airdate, it RadioTimes.com understands the show will begin airing towards the end of April.
Watch the trailer below: