Could all that information flooding into Sherlock Holmes' brain ever be too much for the poor man? Yes, if shocking new footage is to be believed... watch in horror as the great sleuth becomes overwhelmed by those little clues that pop up on the screen when he looks at stuff! See the world's cleverest detective fall over and do himself a mischief!

Don't worry, fans. This is not, repeat NOT, a sneak peek at an unbelievably disappointing series three episode. It's a clip from BBC3's very funny new online sketch show, Dawson Bros Funtime. Slapstick isn't going to feature heavily when the proper BBC1 Sherlock returns in 2013, as far as we know...