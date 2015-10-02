And, as we can see, like many in Pern world, it seems Mr Dunmore has a rather inflated view of his achievements…

Eccleston's new character will star in a three part mini series of the Brian Pern comedy in which the former Fast Show star Simon Day plays the likably deluded rock legend. The Brian Pern Indie Special, written by Day and Rhys Thomas (who also directs and produces), will begin airing over the next three Fridays as part of BBC4’s season about the indie music scene.

As well as the upcoming mini series, Eccleston’s character will also feature in the third full length series in the Brian Pern pantheon which starts in January next year. It will be called Brian Pern: 45 years in Prog and Roll and follows the previous series Brian Pern: A Life in Rock and The Life of Rock with Brian Pern.

Returning characters include arrogant and unpleasant manager John Farrow manager, played by Michael Kitchen and Paul Whitehouse’s guitarist Pat Quid.

A host of famous rock musician guest stars are expected to be named, following appearances from the likes of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt and Peter Gabriel from previous series. But the BBC is keeping quiet about who is in line for a cameo in the new shows.

When the series was announced, Pern himself told RadioTimes.com that he was “delighted” to have another chance “to remind people how I shaped rock music over the last 45 years.”.

His manager Gary Farrow (aka actor Michael Kitchen) added: “We are so pleased that Brian has been allowed more airtime to remind us how great he was and continues to be. I’d like to thank BBC Four for offering more money (and viewers) than SKY ARTS SKY ARTS HD, SKY ARTS 2, SKY ARTS 2 HD, SKY ARTS + 1, SKY ARTS HD + 1, SKY ARTS 2 HD+1 and VH-1 for the opportunity.”

Rhys Thomas said: "I am thrilled that Brian Pern is returning to BBC Four, though it has been hard to celebrate since receiving numerous death threats from certain members of Genesis and a mechanic from Mike and The Mechanics. I’d like to thank the landlord of our safe house for being so kind and the police for their continued support."