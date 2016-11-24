No, this is David Walliams and Jack Whitehall as you have never seen them before.

Starting Friday 25 November, Walliams & Friend sees the Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent star in a new sketch show series, following on from last year’s Christmas special.

Each week Walliams will perform a medley of sketches with one other famous face (plus supporting cast) in front of a live studio audience.

The friends for the first series are Harry Enfield, Meera Syal, Jack Whitehall, Sheridan Smith and Miranda Richardson. Also, Hugh Bonneville will appear alongside Walliams in a Christmas special next month.

Walliams & Friend begins on BBC1 on Friday 25 November at 9.30pm