Watch a very trippy promo for the new season of Rick and Morty
The 3-minute clip was inspired by the surrealist drawing technique Exquisite Corpse
On 30th July madcap animation Rick and Morty returns to our screens, and following on from last month's trailer we now have a bizarre promo to whet our appetites for the new season.
The 3-minute long video was released on the Comedy Central's Adult Swim YouTube channel, and takes inspiration from the surrealist drawing technique Exquisite Corpse, in which different artists each draw a section of a body without seeing the others beforehand.
In the clip, Morty drops a beaker full of a blue liquid, sending the world into a trippy spiral. It's a sprawling journey through a multitude of crazy universes and different animation styles, and it's glorious. Watch below.
Showrunner Dan Harmon was especially proud of the clip, retweeting it out to his Twitter followers with the suggestion that it is the benchmark for the new season.
Okay now what are we supposed to do in season 3 that lives up to THIS? https://t.co/ww3fnBnHhh
— Dan Harmon (@danharmon) July 16, 2017
This is not our first taste of season 3, however: the first episode dropped on April Fool's Day.
More like this
The show has been on an extended hiatus, with Harmon citing the difficulty of writing such intricate one episode adventures. Season two first aired back in July 2015. Thankfully the new series will be slightly extended, consisting of 14 parts.
Rick and Morty Season 3 episode 2 airs on 30th July at 2am on the Adult Swim website