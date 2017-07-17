In the clip, Morty drops a beaker full of a blue liquid, sending the world into a trippy spiral. It's a sprawling journey through a multitude of crazy universes and different animation styles, and it's glorious. Watch below.

Showrunner Dan Harmon was especially proud of the clip, retweeting it out to his Twitter followers with the suggestion that it is the benchmark for the new season.

Okay now what are we supposed to do in season 3 that lives up to THIS? https://t.co/ww3fnBnHhh — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) July 16, 2017

This is not our first taste of season 3, however: the first episode dropped on April Fool's Day.

The show has been on an extended hiatus, with Harmon citing the difficulty of writing such intricate one episode adventures. Season two first aired back in July 2015. Thankfully the new series will be slightly extended, consisting of 14 parts.

Rick and Morty Season 3 episode 2 airs on 30th July at 2am on the Adult Swim website