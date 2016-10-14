Daniel took up the role of Ben in 2007 which is... almost ten years ago. Wow.

The part-improvised family sitcom will return to TV this Christmas.

“The first reaction will probably be, ‘My God, the kids are huge now!’” series creator Andy Hamilton predicted. We think he might be right.

More like this

“Our plan is to pop in every couple of years and see how the family is getting on," he told the Daily Telegraph. "You learn not to think too far ahead, but who knows? Many years down the line there’ll be an episode where Karen becomes a grandmother.”

Advertisement

Outnumbered revolves around the lives of the Brockman family in Wandsworth, London, and follows the adventures of kids Karen, Ben and Jake (Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey) and their parents (Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner).