Vengeance Most Fowl star explains why there's no end in sight for Wallace & Gromit
"There's a timeless quality to it."
Since Wallace & Gromit first took A Grand Day Out in 1989, the wacky inventor and his loveable silent dog have become a staple of British culture. These two little clay figures have done more for the country's reputation than any ambassador could dream of.
With Vengeance Most Fowl coming to our screens on Christmas Day, Wallace & Gromit are back in their second feature-length movie, which also marks their sixth outing overall. It's not just Brits who are excited though. Wallace & Gromit are beloved the world over, and Ben Whitehead, the new voice behind Wallace, has a good idea why.
"There's a timeless quality to it," he said. "Even with new technology in it, there's still rivets and hammers and a guy botching things up in his shed. I think that's nice. I think that's believable. It's very real."
No matter what hijinks our stop motion heroes get up to, there's always time for a cuppa and a cheese sarnie. It's not just that Wallace & Gromit are relatable though.
"For the most part," added Whitehead, "Wallace & Gromit is just so funny. It's really funny. The characters that they bring into these films are really good. It's a simple story that's very well told. There's a bit of [cartoonist] Heath Robinson in there.
"But it's quite original. It feels like it's been harvested from the world, rather than from an existing animation or film or whatever. Even though they do loads of film references throughout the movie."
Read more:
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl review – Britain's premier stop-motion heroes are better than ever
- When is Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on TV?
"That's another thing as well," he continued. "Those references are really endearing. Minute little touches. What they do is so detailed. I was so excited walking around the set. They'll do, like, little postcards and a postcard rack and things like that, which will be actual real postcards. The fine detail of these films is incredible."
An immeasurable amount of work goes into crafting these films, but how long can Aardman Animations keep this up? Last year, the factory that supplies the studio clay went out of business, and with all the ways that culture has evolved over the years, will Wallace & Gromit be forced to change and adapt to stay relevant?
"I don't think that much will change," said Whitehead. "There's lots of games, virtual reality and things like that, but I think everyone knows that the heart of it is the stop motion."
For many original fans of Wallace & Gromit, acting legend Peter Sallis was also the heart of this franchise, voicing Wallace as far back as 1989's BAFTA-winning short A Grand Day Out. But after he retired in 2012 (before passing in 2017), Sallis was replaced by Whitehead who's since done an incredible job of taking over as Wallace.
"I did step into someone else's shoes for this role, and I could never hope to fill them. As an actor, it's always like, 'I really hope I keep this job.' I'm doing this job and I'm enjoying it, but I'd love for someone else to do it after me. I'd love for these characters to be going on so long that when I'm not able to do it anymore, whether I'm retired or whatever, then someone else will do it."
As Whitehead's work on Vengeance Most Fowl has already proved, there's plenty of life left in Wallace & Gromit even after key members of the team leave, whatever the reason might be. That's just as well, because it's impossible to imagine British culture, and cinema as a whole, without everyone's favourite inventor and his loveable mute dog. That would be most fowl indeed.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6:10pm on Christmas Day.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Opie is a freelance entertainment journalist who writes about TV and film across a range of sites including Radio Times, Indiewire, Empire, Yahoo, Paste, and more. He's spoken on numerous LGBTQ+ panels to discuss queer representation and strives to champion LGBTQ+ storytelling as much as possible. Other passions include comics, animation, and horror, which is why David longs to see a Buffy-themed Rusical on RuPaul's Drag Race. He previously worked at Digital Spy as a Deputy TV Editor and has a degree in Psychology.