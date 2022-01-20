Aardman Animations' Wallace & Gromit will be back in a currently-untitled film, in which Gromit begins to worry that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions after he invents a "smart gnome".

The BBC has announced the return of Wallace & Gromit , with the cheese-loving duo set to star in a brand new adventure in 2024.

When the smart gnome takes on a personality of its own, the BBC has teased that "it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces or Wallace may never be able to invent again".

The film, written by Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park and Shaun the Sheep Movie's Mark Burton, is set to premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix for the rest of the world.

The iconic pair of characters last starred in an original film back in 2008 – A Matter of Loaf and Death – which featured the voices of Peter Sallis and Sally Lindsay, and went on to win the BAFTA for Best Short Animation.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit and to be continuing our long relationship with Aardman and Nick Park following the success of Shaun the Sheep this Christmas," Charlotte Moore, the BBC's Chief Content Officer, said in a statement.

Sean Clarke, the managing director of Aardman, added: "Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in.

"When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome’, we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible – despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

Wallace & Gromit will return to our screens in 2024. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.