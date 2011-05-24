So what does it tell us?

Well, as with all trailers, not a great deal.

Larry is still a "social assassin" and considered by one of his closest friends to be "a colossal p***k" - so not much has changed.

Part of the series will be set in New York, but don't worry, it looks like there'll still be plenty of Santa Monica-based action to allow intervention from Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin), Susie Greene (Susie Essman) and the wonderful Marty Funkhouser (Bob Einstein).

As is customary, a host of guest stars will appear in the upcoming series. Although the trailer only explicitly shows Michael J Fox, it is understood Rosie O'Donnell will reprise her role on the show - and our very own Ricky Gervais will pick up where Steve Coogan left off in season six as the token British funnyman.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the complete absence of Larry's long-suffering wife Cheryl David, (Cheryl Hines). The pair reunited briefly at the end of season seven over an episode of Seinfeld (how apt), but before the final credits could roll, their relationship looked unsteady once more. Surely there couldn't be a series of Curb without Cheryl... surely?