Promising a glance into Victoria’s notebooks, her backstage photos and studio records– all of which have never been seen before – it will offer “fascinating revelations” about the popular writer, comic and musician according to the channel.

Produced by her longstanding colleague and collaborator Phil McIntyre, the series will also feature interviews with the cast and friends of dinnerladies as they reminisce about the comedy on its 20th anniversary.

Dinnerladies was set in a Manchester canteen and starred Wood alongside Julie Walters, Thelma Barlow, Shobna Gulati and Celia Imrie.

It ran for just 16 episodes in total but its beautiful portrait of the good humour and stoicism of its characters won it many fans and admirers as well as the best comedy prize at the British Comedy Awards in 2000.

Victoria Wood died aged 62 in April 2016 after a brief battle with cancer.