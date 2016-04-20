Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Victoria Wood dies aged 62

Victoria Wood dies aged 62

The comedian and actress passed away after a short battle with cancer

106351

Comedian and actress Victoria Wood has died following a brief battle with cancer, her publicist has confirmed.

Advertisement

“Victoria Wood has sadly passed away, after a short but brave battle with cancer. The multi Bafta-award-winning writer, director, actor and comedian died peacefully at her north London home with family this morning. She was 62”, an official statement read.

“The family ask for privacy at this very sad time.”

A veteran of British television, Wood became a beloved household name after roles in dinnerladies, Acorn Antiques, Victoria Wood As Seen on TV and numerous comedy specials.

Wood first came to the attention of the British public when she won New Faces in 1974. In 1976, Joan Bakewell wrote in Radio Times previewed a new Monday-night show featuring her, writing, “Victoria Wood is obviously a girl to watch… and not just on Monday night.”

106360

But it wasn’t until the 1980s that she became a comedy force to be reckoned with.

And she went on to do just that. Wood was probably best known for her comedy collaborations with long-term friend Julie Walters, Celia Imrie and Duncan Preston, and won many awards throughout her career.

Wood was appointed CBE on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2008.

She also won numerous Bafta awards, most recently taking home the awards for best actress and best single drama following her performance in the self-penned drama Housewife, 49.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to be the feminist comedienne,” she told Radio Times in early 1980. “I just want to make a good joke.”

106366

Tags

All about Victoria Wood's Nice Cup of Tea

dinnerladies
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

107103

Esther Rantzen on the late Victoria Wood: “What a writer. What a performer. What a genius”

114901

There's a campaign to get a Victoria Wood statue built in her home town

Victoria Wood: bittersweet but scalpel sharp – she ridiculed with real affection

David Brown
David Brown
106354

Comedians, celebrities and friends pay tribute to Victoria Wood

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more