“Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work,” the statement said. “She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed.”

Love and Marriage sees Chambers' character Alice Tinker finally marry Hugo Horton (played by James Fleet), with Dawn French's Geraldine Grainger presiding. The episode first aired in 1998.

Following news of her death, French paid tribute to "the unique and beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers".

The Vicar of Dibley repeat will air at 10.45pm on BBC1, following the end of the regional news and weather.