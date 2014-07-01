Acting heavyweights Emilia Fox (once engaged to Reeves) and the inimitable Simon Callow will lend their vocal talents to the series too, while it is hoped that a performance by comedy legend Rik Mayall, who died in June, will also be shown.

Each episode of the new six-part series will feature two original 15-minute tales, enhanced by animation and live action scenes. Told in the style of bedtime stories, but with a dark twist, they'll be rooted very much in the 21st century. Subjects in season one included the fallout from a misguided Twitter post, the story of an erotic novelist and a librarian who finds herself in control of a military drone.

Authors on the new series include Yonderland and Mitchell and Webb scriptwriter Toby Davies, comedian Holly Walsh and former Crackanory narrator Kevin Eldon, who will pen his second story for the show and also make an appearance in another tale.

Crackanory comes to Dave in the autumn. Meet your new storytellers below...

