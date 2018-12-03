What time is Vic and Bob's Big Night Out on TV?

Vic and Bob's Big Night Out airs on Wednesdays at 10pm on BBC4.

What's Vic and Bob's Big Night Out about?

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer first met in 1986 at Goldsmith's Tavern in South London, where the pair later performed a comedy show called Vic Reeves Big Night Out, full of weird and wacky sketches. Three years later, they made their television debut with their show of the same name on Channel 4.

Now the boys are back, and they've remained true to their roots, with a series (now with Bob's name added to the title) chockfull of silliness. Sketches range from surreal to downright bizarre. Stirring cup of tea causes time to slow down in one sketch; Jeff Goldblum's ironing board judges a talent show; and in another, the pair visit Britain's most haunted toilet.

Vic and Bob are constantly on the brink of corpsing throughout, but if anything, it makes the whole business even funnier.