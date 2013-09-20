The new season, which aired back in April in the US, will see two new hapless employees taking office: senior strategist Kent Davison and Chief of Staff Ben Cafferty, played by Gary Cole and Kevin Dunn respectively.

Creator Armando Iannucci has said that Season 2 will see Selina take on more responsibility – although whether she can handle it is another matter.

“She’s much more determined and has more of a sense of purpose,” he said, “and for that reason, we’ve decided with Season 2 to actually give her responsibility, to give her some power and then see how it affects her. You know, that thing of, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’ what does it do to you when you make decisions.”

