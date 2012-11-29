US Inbetweeners axed after first series
If you’re planning on tuning in to the US Inbetweeners when the show debuts on E4 next week, you’d best not get too attached - it's just been cancelled by MTV in the States.
"While we won’t be moving forward with another season of The Inbetweeners, we enjoyed working with the show's creators and such a talented, funny cast," said an MTV spokesperson announcing the decision.
As well as a mixed critical reaction, the show suffered from low ratings in the US throughout its run, and its two biggest supporters at MTV - head of programming David Janollari and co-head of scripted programming Clay Spencer - recently left the station in a management shake-up.
Actor Zack Pearlman, who played Jay Cartwright in the series, appeared philosophical about the cancellation in a post on his blog, which read: “This was a crazy experience, but one that I will always be able to look back at and smile knowing that we did a fantastic job.
“Thanks to everyone again for making this an unforgettable experience. Jay Cartwright was a real weird 15 year old and I’m so tickled that I got to play around as him. “
The Inbetweeners was adapted from the hugely popular British sitcom about four awkward secondary school friends making the transition from adolescence to adulthood. As well as Pearlman, the US Inbetweeners starred Bubba Lewis, Joey Pollari and Mark L. Young.
Despite the show having been canned, the sole season of the US Inbetweeners will begin airing in this country on Wednesday 5 December at 10:00pm on E4.
See a trailer for the series below: