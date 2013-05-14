It's all there: the meeting in a public square, with Gavin and Stacey accompanied by their brash friends, who then hook up; Stacey being handed a rape alarm by her uncle before she sees Gavin; and Gavin travelling across the country for a surprise second date. Even the names are almost all the same, with Ashlie Atkinson playing Nessa and Kerri Kenney as Gwyn – although Uncle Bryn becomes Uncle Brian (Michael Ian Black) and Smithy is now Archie (Dustin Ybarra).

One thing the US show can't replicate is the unique tone of a family from Essex and another from Wales, but they look like they form a fairly familiar city folk v country hicks contrast.

US & Them has been announced as part of Fox's fall line-up but will not debut until mid-season, which means it will actually be shown in early 2014. A BBC Worldwide co-production, it credits Jones and Corden as executive producers along with Steve Coogan and Henry Normal from original production company Baby Cow.

More like this

Advertisement

See the trailer below.