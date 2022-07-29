The new Netflix sitcom mines plenty of laughs from its fish-out-of-water scenario, as Michael throws himself into dating apps, casual hook-ups and fledgling relationships in New York City's thriving gay community.

Neil Patrick Harris is heading back to his comedy roots with Uncoupled , which sees middle-aged estate agent Michael Lawson thrust back into the dating world after his long-term partner suddenly dumps him.

However, viewers can also expect emotional scenes as he attempts to mend his thoroughly broken heart which was shattered by the man he expected to spend the rest of his life with.

As such, Uncoupled boasts a wide range of songs on its soundtrack – from dance hits to powerful ballads – which bring some added oomph to the show's pivotal scenes.

If something from the sitcom has caught your ear, read on for your complete guide to the Uncoupled soundtrack on Netflix.

Uncoupled soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix series

Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Uncoupled episode 1

On Te L'avait Dit - Voilaaa feat. Pat Kalla

Superpower (Wideboys Remix) - Adam Lambert

I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston

Hustlin' - Darwin

I'm Not The Only One - Sam Smith

Uncoupled episode 2

You Ain't Alone - Alabama Shakes

Uncoupled episode 3

Profite - Moi Je

South Sea Isle Chalypso (1958) - Bob Kelly & The Pikes

Dance in Place - CLAVVS

Magicalove - Isaac Delusion

Uncoupled episode 4

Funky Fingers - Richard Marks

Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson

Golden Times (Jim Henderson Remix) - French 79

When I'm Alone - Winfield Parker

Uncoupled episode 5

None

Uncoupled episode 6

1999 - Lee Richardson, Richard Macklin and Tom Ford

Disco Body Parts - Yung Bae feat. AWOLNATION

It Takes Two - Shawn Lee feat. Marcus Malone

Uncoupled episode 7

Neil Patrick Harris, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas in Uncoupled Netflix

Bossa Nova Baby - Teddi Gold feat. Mi$HNRZ

Disco Thing - Sugar Hill

Live Like This - Ofshane feat. Ārty Cøøper

Whatever Happens - Sarah Rebecca & Ariel T

Uncoupled episode 8

Sign - Roosevelt

Stop or Kiss (Midnight Generation Remix) - Slove & Sourya

At Last - Etta James

Fool's Gold - Lhasa de Sela

If You Love Me (Really Love Me) - Brenda Lee

