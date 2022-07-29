The Radio Times logo

Uncoupled soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix series

All the music featured in Neil Patrick Harris's latest sitcom.

Uncoupled
Netflix
By
Published: Friday, 29th July 2022 at 8:00 am
Neil Patrick Harris is heading back to his comedy roots with Uncoupled, which sees middle-aged estate agent Michael Lawson thrust back into the dating world after his long-term partner suddenly dumps him.

The new Netflix sitcom mines plenty of laughs from its fish-out-of-water scenario, as Michael throws himself into dating apps, casual hook-ups and fledgling relationships in New York City's thriving gay community.

However, viewers can also expect emotional scenes as he attempts to mend his thoroughly broken heart which was shattered by the man he expected to spend the rest of his life with.

As such, Uncoupled boasts a wide range of songs on its soundtrack – from dance hits to powerful ballads – which bring some added oomph to the show's pivotal scenes.

If something from the sitcom has caught your ear, read on for your complete guide to the Uncoupled soundtrack on Netflix.

Uncoupled.
Uncoupled

Uncoupled episode 1

  • On Te L'avait Dit - Voilaaa feat. Pat Kalla
  • Superpower (Wideboys Remix) - Adam Lambert
  • I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston
  • Hustlin' - Darwin
  • I'm Not The Only One - Sam Smith

Uncoupled episode 2

  • You Ain't Alone - Alabama Shakes

Uncoupled episode 3

  • Profite - Moi Je
  • South Sea Isle Chalypso (1958) - Bob Kelly & The Pikes
  • Dance in Place - CLAVVS
  • Magicalove - Isaac Delusion

Uncoupled episode 4

  • Funky Fingers - Richard Marks
  • Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson
  • Golden Times (Jim Henderson Remix) - French 79
  • When I'm Alone - Winfield Parker

Uncoupled episode 5

  • None

Uncoupled episode 6

  • 1999 - Lee Richardson, Richard Macklin and Tom Ford
  • Disco Body Parts - Yung Bae feat. AWOLNATION
  • It Takes Two - Shawn Lee feat. Marcus Malone

Uncoupled episode 7

Uncoupled
Uncoupled
  • Bossa Nova Baby - Teddi Gold feat. Mi$HNRZ
  • Disco Thing - Sugar Hill
  • Live Like This - Ofshane feat. Ārty Cøøper
  • Whatever Happens - Sarah Rebecca & Ariel T

Uncoupled episode 8

  • Sign - Roosevelt
  • Stop or Kiss (Midnight Generation Remix) - Slove & Sourya
  • At Last - Etta James
  • Fool's Gold - Lhasa de Sela
  • If You Love Me (Really Love Me) - Brenda Lee

Uncoupled is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 29th July 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

