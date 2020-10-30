Will there be a second season of Truth Seekers on Amazon?

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg together again. Haunted houses, creepy plague doctor ghosts and flayed zombies: Amazon Prime Video’s Truth Seekers seemed to have it all. This was the long-awaited reunion of the iconic double act who gave us Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, and expectations were high.

But this story has an unhappy ending; the series has been cancelled after just one series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the axing of the Amazon horror-comedy caper.

Will there be a second season of Truth Seekers?

Unfortunately Amazon Prime Video has decided not to commission a second season of Truth Seekers.

Frost shared his disappointment in a video on Instagram. “We really put our all into this, our heart and soul and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us and it’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell. Stories that will remain now untold.”

Pegg and Frost previously said they’d both be up for another run of the show. Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the Truth Seekers set, Pegg revealed: “I’m thinking at least three seasons.”

He added: “We have a multi-season arc. We have this idea of how they progress and who [the characters] become.

“I kind of like the idea of limited seasons. Because nowadays you get things that go on for 10 years and then they run out of steam or they get cancelled. Now we’re in the era of something being one season or two seasons, there aren’t really any rules any more. But if we can make a nice little one-to-three punch, that’ll be great. We’ll see how it goes!”

When will a second season of Truth Seekers be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately that’s not going to happen now, although it’s possible the show will be picked up by another streaming service, especially given Frost and Pegg’s commitment to the project.

Who could be in the cast of Truth Seekers season two?

If it were to be picked up by another channel, we would expect most of the cast of season one to return to their roles. This includes Nick Frost (Gus), Simon Pegg (‘Dave’), Elton (Simon Kayo) and Helen (Susan Wokoma).

Truth Seekers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 30th October 2020