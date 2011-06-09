Written by The Inbetweeners creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley and commissioned by Film4, it sees sitcom regulars Simon Bird, James Buckley, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison reprising their popular roles.

Greg Davies, Emily Head and Belinda Stewart-Wilson all return, alongside new faces Laura Haddock (Monday Monday, How Not to Live Your Life), Jessica Knappet (E4’s Meet the Parents, Lunch Monkeys), Tamla Kari and Lydia Rose Bewley.

The film soundtrack has reportedly been composed by Mike Skinner (The Streets).

The Bafta and British Comedy Award-winning show ran for three series between 2008-2010. The first episode of the final series attracted an audience of 2.6 million, the highest ever viewing figure for a programme on E4.

Watch the teaser for The Inbetweeners Movie below.

(Warning: This video contains language/content that may cause offence to some viewers)

