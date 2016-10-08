But he did add... "I suspect if we did something else it would have to be completely different – it would have to be something that wasn’t a six-part series, it would have to be something that would so break the mould that people wouldn’t make those kind of comparisons."

What could that be, we hear you ask? Well, luckily for us the cast do meet "once or twice a year" and it seems the question on the tip of our tongue is one that is discussed among the group.

In fact, it sounds like Atkinson is at the forefront of the team's creative brainstorming, coming up with an idea so bonkers Robinson just had to share it...

"One of the last times we met [Rowan] said to me, 'Do you know what would be great for Blackadder would be if we took over the Royal Tournament one day so you could have all these tanks and all these field guns being assembled and re-assembled and there would be a Blackadder narrative going on throughout it with huge screens like at Adele concerts at the same time.'"

"It would have to be something that crazily different for it to work," Robinson added, but when pushed on whether he was ruling out a reunion his reply was frustratingly cryptic: "I'm not saying it's in, I'm not saying it's out."

Make of that what you will.