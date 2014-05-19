Toby Jones joins Mackenzie Crook in new BBC4 comedy about metal detecting
Golden Globe winning actor joins “journey of greed, betrayal, rejection and redemption as they hurtle towards Danbury Metal Detecting Club’s greatest ever find," RadioTimes.com can reveal
Office star Mackenzie Crook is hoping to strike TV gold with a six-part sitcom for BBC4 in which he plays a metal detecting obsessive.
But it seems that Crook has also struck gold with his co-star: Golden Globe winner Toby Jones, who will play his best friend in the story, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
The six-part BBC4 series Detectorists follows the two men’s “journey of greed, betrayal, rejection and redemption as they hurtle towards Danbury Metal Detecting Club’s greatest ever find.”
It will see Crook - star of The Office as well as the man behind Ragetti in the Pirates of the Caribbean films - draw on his own experiences as an enthusiast in real life. “It taps into the world of the male hobby which is very funny and touching,” according to BBC comedy boss Shane Allen.
The comedy is due to air either at the end of this year or early next year and the hiring of Jones represents a huge coup for the project.
As well as winning his Golden Globe best actor award for playing Alfred Hitchcock in the 2012 film The Girl, Jones has appeared in a raft of films including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy as well as The Hunger Games. He also provided the voice of Dobby the House Elf in the Harry Potter films.