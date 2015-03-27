Toast of London’s Matt Berry to play “professor of grifting” in Community
The IT Crowd actor has revealed the role he’ll play in the Sony/Yahoo series
Fresh from his Bafta nomination for Toast of London, Matt Berry is soon to appear in cult comedy Community – and now he’s spoken about his upcoming role in the college-set series for the first time.
“My character is a teacher of grifting – a professor of grifting,” Berry told RadioTimes.com. “As far as I know, it’s just for the one episode.”
“I was a fan of [series creator] Dan Harmon, and I’d seen a few of the shows, so it was an honour to be asked!”
Berry had previously tweeted a picture of himself on set with actors Danny Pudi, Alison Brie and Ken Jeong, and now explains that “the briefcases are part of the grifting” – though he won’t say exactly what con he’s teaching them to pull.
He added: “The cast are all really funny – and they work all day and all night. [In the UK] we tend to start shooting at 7 in the morning and go on until 7 at night, whereas on Community they go on until 2 or 3 in the morning. They work very hard.”
“If it came to it, I’d love to return. Absolutely.”
Community airs on Sony Entertainment Television on Wednesdays at 10.00pm
