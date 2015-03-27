“I was a fan of [series creator] Dan Harmon, and I’d seen a few of the shows, so it was an honour to be asked!”

Berry had previously tweeted a picture of himself on set with actors Danny Pudi, Alison Brie and Ken Jeong, and now explains that “the briefcases are part of the grifting” – though he won’t say exactly what con he’s teaching them to pull.

He added: “The cast are all really funny – and they work all day and all night. [In the UK] we tend to start shooting at 7 in the morning and go on until 7 at night, whereas on Community they go on until 2 or 3 in the morning. They work very hard.”

“If it came to it, I’d love to return. Absolutely.”

Community airs on Sony Entertainment Television on Wednesdays at 10.00pm

