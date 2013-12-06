The show sees Berry as the flamboyant actor appearing in every scene, with Doon Mackichan as his eccentric agent and Robert Bathurst as his genial housemate.

It was a hit on Twitter, even if fewer than half a million viewers turned into for its 10:40pm Sunday slot.

The quickfire, surreal nature of the comedy was one of the reasons for its success – alongside the popular fascination with Berry’s trademark moustache.

"It looked f**king awful and I had it for six weeks and was embarrassed to go out or do anything normal because blokes don't have big taches. It just looks weird," he told RadioTimes.com.

Welcoming the news, Channel 4's head of Comedy Phil Clarke said: “I’m delighted that Toast of London is returning for a second series. It is everything a Channel 4 comedy should be. Unapologetically original funny writing, driven by bold and hilarious performances from Matt Berry and the cast. It’s a unique comedy show, there’s nothing else like it.”