Toast of London is now on Netflix and Americans can't get enough
Matt Berry's sitcom is a newfound hit in the US
Matt Berry's acerbic sitcom Toast of London has landed on Netflix UK and US, and many Americans are discovering the show for the first time.
The show, which stars The Mighty Boosh and IT Crowd star as a middle-aged actor who is forced to take on a series of undesirable roles, had not previously aired on US television - and now all three seasons are available for Netflix subscribers all over the world to binge and enjoy.
The reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive:
The show also received a plug from a Beatles offspring and one half of Reeves and Mortimer:
Toast of London features memorable cameos from a host of stars, including Martin Freeman, and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth – well, somebody in a prosthetic mask pretending to be Brucie at any rate.
More like this
It has been nearly 2 years since the end of season 3, and in July Matt Berry told Radiotimes.com that he wasn't sure if he'd ever return to the series.
Toast of London seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix UK.