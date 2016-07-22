The rules of the guest actor category state that stars are only eligible if they appear in fewer than 50% of a season's episodes, but MacNicol has in fact starred in exactly 50% of Veep's fifth season.

"Upon review of the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category, the Television Academy has determined that Peter MacNicol unfortunately exceeds the number of episodes permissible for inclusion in that category. HBO’s guest actor entry for Peter MacNicol was accurate at the time of the submission deadline, but he was subsequently included in an additional Veep episode," the TV Academy told Hollywood Reporter. "Unfortunately, that additional appearance places him in 50% of the season’s episodes and makes him no longer eligible to compete in the guest actor category. This decision is in no way a diminishment of Mr MacNicol’s stellar performance on this season of Veep."

Peter Scolari, who plays the father of Lena Dunham’s character Hannah in HBO's Girls, has now replaced MacNicol in the best guest actor category. He's up against Bob Newhart (The Big Bang Theory), Tracy Morgan (Saturday Night Live), Bradley Whitford (Transparent) and Martin Mull (Veep).

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on 18 September in LA